BEAUTIFUL SCENERY: 287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek is one of many open homes to be viewed this weekend.
News

MAP: 51 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
18th Jul 2019 3:17 PM

POSITION yourself for long term reward with this first-class investment and exclusive opportunity.

Sitting on 175 acres (70ha) 'Latara' represents a superior macadamia and avocado farm offering you diversity and high yielding crops which have been carefully managed by a husband and wife team for the last 15 years.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP ABOVE, PLEASE CLICK THIS LINK:

Located a short 10 minute drive to Gympie, and under an hour to the pristine beaches of the Sunshine Coast, 'Latara' showcases the elite in profitable income producing enterprises coupled with a superb lifestyle.

 

287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek.
The executive four bedroom, three bathroom solid residence features polished Blackbutt flooring and a wood heater. The generous veranda opens up from the living area, showcasing the magnificent views.

The property includes approximately 4550 macadamia trees and 2000 hass avocado with two irrigation licences from Eel Creek. The property infrastructure features five sheds including dehusking, storage and workshop.

 

287 Mary's Creek Rd, Mary's Creek.
This exceptionally productive parcel of land provides you with tremendous soil fertility and water security giving you confidence for growth and expansion and the uncapped potential. This property is offered as walk in, walk out.

A comprehensive information memorandum package including list of inventory is available upon request.

Gympie Times

