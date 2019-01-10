MAP: 50 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

OPEN HOMES: 365 Hyland Rd, East Deep Creek is one of many homes being inspected this weekend.

OPEN HOMES: 365 Hyland Rd, East Deep Creek is one of many homes being inspected this weekend.

IDEALLY positioned to capture some of East Deep Creek's finest panoramas, this substantial home on 4.2 acres offers beautiful lifestyle living.

A sweeping driveway leads you to the generously proportioned steel-framed, brick home where expansive, wrap-around verandas invite you to enjoy 360 degree views.

Vaulted ceiling with well planned glazing to the open plan living create an inviting light filled, impressive welcome home.

The large open plan kitchen dining zone will easily cater for up-sized entertaining.

With plentiful storage, the modern spacious timber kitchen offers all the conveniences you would expect in this quality home with a gorgeous outlook hard to beat.

Family or guests can enjoy a more formal dining experience, or simply kick back and benefit from the excellent alfresco dining options on offer.

Welcome easterly breezes flow through the living areas to ensure your summertime comfort, with a feature wood burner for cozy warming on wintery days.

Separate to the open plan living, Hyland's Hill Bar and Pool Room is perfect for indoor entertainment.

Retreat to the large, ensuited master, with spacious walk-in robe to enjoy privacy away from the hub of the home.

In this wing you'll also find two spacious single bedrooms, ideal for younger family members or those who require a home business option.

With two further generous double bedrooms and family bathroom, this home is perfect for family living.

Expansive lawns with established planting slope to the dam and fenced paddock with a three bay shed nearby for storage convenience.

This is a property package to impress. Only 10 minutes from town, this desired location in a quiet, friendly locale offers a lifestyle option that will be hard to beat.