Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY FOR VIEWING: 2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is one of many open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.
READY FOR VIEWING: 2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is one of many open homes in the Gympie region this weekend. Leeroy Todd
News

MAP: 46 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

Philippe Coquerand
by
22nd Feb 2019 12:38 PM

THIS is one of 46 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

IF YOU'RE looking for a brand new property that has street appeal and dominance then this is it.

This stylish upmarket home built by Smerdon Constructions will not disappoint.

 

A beautiful backyard at 2 Senators Court, Jones Hill.
A beautiful backyard at 2 Senators Court, Jones Hill. Leeroy Todd

Once again, they built a home on a corner block that offers room and easy access to the property.

This home has been built for the family wanting the functionality of a practical home with an executive style that has been done tastefully.

 

2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is ready to be viewed this weekend.
2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is ready to be viewed this weekend. Leeroy Todd

The home has four bedrooms with fans and built in wardrobes.

The main bedroom is large, has reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a walk-in robe that would suit anyone's needs, plus an impressive ensuite - the epitome of style.

This home also boasts two impressive living areas with the lounge and dining flowing onto the outside entertainment area, creating harmony and bringing the outside in.

The kitchen built by Akyrah Kitchens oozes modern functionality and class and features stone bench tops, stainless steel 900mm oven and walk-in pantry.

 

2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is ready to be viewed this weekend.
2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is ready to be viewed this weekend. Leeroy Todd

Outside provides side access to the yard, a double lock-up garage plus ample space for a shed.

There is also a fully covered outdoor entertainment area equipped with an overhead fan.

With a very private back yard this is a must view property.

Be quick, you will certainly be impressed with this stunning home.

auctions gympie gympie open homes gympie region hot properties houses for sale open homes open homes map
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Strong winds and massive swells tipped this weekend

    premium_icon Strong winds and massive swells tipped this weekend

    News WITH some strong winds over the last week and more to come, the offshore reports have been a little thin on the ground.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 12:00 PM
    TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

    premium_icon TC Oma: 1334 Gympie region homes without power

    News Strong wind gusts leave 1334 homes in the dark.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 11:52 AM
    Man threatens to shoot Gympie Centrelink security

    premium_icon Man threatens to shoot Gympie Centrelink security

    News Man caught in fuel drive-off on same day as threats