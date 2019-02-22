MAP: 46 open homes in the Gympie region this weekend

READY FOR VIEWING: 2 Senators Court, Jones Hill is one of many open homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

THIS is one of 46 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

IF YOU'RE looking for a brand new property that has street appeal and dominance then this is it.

This stylish upmarket home built by Smerdon Constructions will not disappoint.

Once again, they built a home on a corner block that offers room and easy access to the property.

This home has been built for the family wanting the functionality of a practical home with an executive style that has been done tastefully.

The home has four bedrooms with fans and built in wardrobes.

The main bedroom is large, has reverse-cycle air-conditioning, a walk-in robe that would suit anyone's needs, plus an impressive ensuite - the epitome of style.

This home also boasts two impressive living areas with the lounge and dining flowing onto the outside entertainment area, creating harmony and bringing the outside in.

The kitchen built by Akyrah Kitchens oozes modern functionality and class and features stone bench tops, stainless steel 900mm oven and walk-in pantry.

Outside provides side access to the yard, a double lock-up garage plus ample space for a shed.

There is also a fully covered outdoor entertainment area equipped with an overhead fan.

With a very private back yard this is a must view property.

Be quick, you will certainly be impressed with this stunning home.