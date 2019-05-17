MAP: 39 Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend

MAKE sure you check out these Open Homes in the Gympie region this weekend.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP BELOW, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

There are properties for sale, and then there is this property for sale.

30 Lasiandra Drive, Gympie.

Unique properties like this rarely come on the market and when they do, they do not last long.

This outstanding home is located on an elevated, landscaped half an acre (2000m sq) in suburbia with views all the way north to Mt Kanigan.

The architectural designed home is based on the classic Queenslander style, featuring stylish, timeless classic decor and finishes inside and out.

Polished Sydney red box timber floors, 3m high ceilings, classic fireplace, western red cedar timber French doors and windows throughout are all standout features on this magnificent home.

30 Lasiandra Drive, Gympie.

The massive open planned living area is air conditioned and complete with a classic built-in open fireplace.

The kitchen is stylish with its stone benchtops and is further enhanced by a purpose-built bar area with sink.

So, if entertaining, wining and dining is your thing then you will love this set up.

30 Lasiandra Drive, Gympie.

A separate self-contained council approved modern one bedroom cottage with private access separate from main house, is perfect for dual living, visitors, home office or potential rental with a return of $265 per week fully furnished.

Plus there's an in-ground 15m heated lap pool and 10x8m powered shed.

This one is just too good, so you'd better be quick.