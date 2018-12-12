Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner are the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at 75 Gympie View Dr, Gympie.
Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner are the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at 75 Gympie View Dr, Gympie. LEEROY TODD
News

MAP: 15 houses that have gone all out with Christmas lights

Philippe Coquerand
by
12th Dec 2018 4:09 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Christmas spirit is truly alive in Gympie with Sunshine Mitre 10's Christmas Lights competition.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The additional category, designed for commercial, church and community displays, will win a $650 advertising voucher with The Gympie Times.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan said there was nothing quite like a beautifully decorated home and neighbourhood to kindle Christmas spirit.

"You can see the absolute joy on the faces of children when they see these houses that have been decorated in lights. It really is magical.”

The People's Choice award for the best private residential display will win a $1000 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

All voting will be done online, and no voting will be available at Mitre 10.

To cast your vote, please click here:

christmas 2018 christmas lights christmas lights competition christmas lights map competition gympie sunshine mitre 10 what's on
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Influential cycling lobby a problem for shooting club move

    premium_icon Influential cycling lobby a problem for shooting club move

    News Local residents and sporting shooters club members are happy to move to a new range - but the search has been going on for 30 years now

    • 12th Dec 2018 4:23 PM
    Where to catch live shows in Gympie this weekend

    premium_icon Where to catch live shows in Gympie this weekend

    News Don't miss all the live shows in Gympie this weekend.

    • 12th Dec 2018 3:56 PM
    Tourism operators in Cooloola prepare for busy season ahead

    premium_icon Tourism operators in Cooloola prepare for busy season ahead

    News Weather is a concern, but holidaymakers still enjoying themselves.

    • 12th Dec 2018 3:43 PM
    Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    premium_icon Facebook fail as online vigilantes harm child victims

    News Social media vigilantism is widespread but it has to stop

    • 12th Dec 2018 3:17 PM

    Local Partners