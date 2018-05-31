MAP: 15 Gympie roads you need to be careful on

SLOW DOWN: Here's a look at where you should be slowing down in Gympie.

CONFUSED about exactly where the Gympie Town Centre 40 zones stop and start? Fear not.

Gympie Regional Council and the Department of Transport have both clarified where, when and on what roads drivers should be travelling at 40 km/h in the CBD and surrounding areas after a resident recently expressed concerns to The Gympie Times.

"There are some streets where signs start half way along, others that don't seem to have an End 40 sign, (and) there is the confusing one near ... that has 'End 40' right in front of (a) School 40 zone,” the resident said.

A council spokeswoman said most 40 km/h zones are either within the Town Centre or in close proximity to local schools.

"The Gympie Town centre is generally covered by a 40km speed limit with the exception of lower Mary Street, Smithfield Street and Glandore Lane which are 20km areas,” the spokeswoman said.

"The majority of the outlying 40km areas cover timed school zones.”

Council also supplied a detailed map showing which roads had restricted speed limits around Gympie, which can be viewed below.

This Gympie Regional Council map shows all 40km/h and 20km/h zones in the town centre. The pink roads are 40 zones, and the red roads are 20 zones. Contributed

MAP KEY: Pink = 40km/h, Red = 20km/h

A TMR spokesperson outlined the enforced limits on Gympie roads managed by the state department.

"Brisbane Road is the local name for a section of Tin Can Bay Road, between the Bruce Highway and the turn-off to Tin Can Bay (and) Cootharaba Road,” the spokesperson said.

"It is sign posted at 60km/h, however there are two school zones (40km/h) clearly signed on this section of Tin Can Bay Road.

"Speed limits in built-up areas in Queensland are 50km/h unless otherwise indicated by signs.

"Channon Street is the local name for a section of Gympie-Connection Road, between the Bruce Highway and Horseshoe Bend, and is sign posted at 60km/h.”

GYMPIE ROADS WITH A 40KM/H OR UNDER SPEED LIMIT

1. Mary St

2. Lower Mary St (20km/h)

3. Smithfield St (20km/h)

4. Glandore Lane (20km/h)

5. Jaycee Way

6. Monkland St

7. Nash St

8. Calton Hill (until END 40 sign)

9. Bligh St

10. River Rd

11. Reef St

12. Young St

13. Caledonian Hill (until END 40 sign)

14. Mellor St (until END 40 sign)

15. O'Connell St (partial)

The Gympie Regional Council-granted school zone times are from 7.30-9.30am and 2-4pm.