MAP: 14 houses that have gone all out with Christmas lights

Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner are the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at 75 Gympie View Dr, Gympie.

THE Christmas spirit is truly alive in Gympie with Sunshine Mitre 10's Christmas Lights competition.

The additional category, designed for commercial, church and community displays, will win a $650 advertising voucher with The Gympie Times.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan said there was nothing quite like a beautifully decorated home and neighbourhood to kindle Christmas spirit.

"You can see the absolute joy on the faces of children when they see these houses that have been decorated in lights. It really is magical."

The People's Choice award for the best private residential display will win a $1000 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

All voting will be done online, and no voting will be available at Mitre 10.

