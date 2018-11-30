Menu
Elwyn and Lorraine Cumner are the winners of the Sunshine Mitre 10 2017 Christmas Lights competition at their home at 75 Gympie View Dr, Gympie.
News

MAP: 14 houses that have gone all out with Christmas lights

Philippe Coquerand
by
30th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
THE Christmas spirit is truly alive in Gympie with Sunshine Mitre 10's Christmas Lights competition.

IF YOU CAN'T SEE THE MAP, PLEASE CLICK HERE:

The additional category, designed for commercial, church and community displays, will win a $650 advertising voucher with The Gympie Times.

Gympie Times editor Shelley Strachan said there was nothing quite like a beautifully decorated home and neighbourhood to kindle Christmas spirit.

"You can see the absolute joy on the faces of children when they see these houses that have been decorated in lights. It really is magical."

The People's Choice award for the best private residential display will win a $1000 Sunshine Mitre 10 voucher.

All voting will be done online, and no voting will be available at Mitre 10.

To cast your vote, please click here:

Gympie Times

