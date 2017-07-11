Many Gympie-ites living with diabetes and don't know it

WITH an estimated 1.5 million Australian families affected by diabetes, National Diabetes Week (July 9-15) is the perfect time to check your risk and raise awareness among family and friends.

A higher than average number of Gympie residents are living with diabetes (6.7%), compared to the rest of Queensland (5.1%), but many are unaware they have the condition.

Healthy lifestyle co-ordinator Kerry Roach said it took less than two minutes to check your risk online.

Go to: www.diabetesqld.org.au/healthy-living/who-is-at-risk/assess-your-risk.aspx.

"Many people believe diabetes only affects people who are overweight or old, but the reality is that type 2 diabetes affects people of all ages and size,” Ms Roach said.

"The good news is that up to 60 per cent of type 2 diabetes cases can be prevented with good nutrition and adequate physical activity, so practising a healthy lifestyle can really swing the odds in your favour.”

For persons diagnosed with type 2 diabetes or pre- diabetes, the following support is available to help manage the condition.

Information Session: Type 2 Diabetes & Me, Thursday, August 10, 9am-1pm at the Gympie Community Health Centre in Alfred St. The session is co-ordinated by Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service.

Inquiries 5319 4834 or email Kerry.Roach@health.qld.gov.au.

Online education: Type 2 Diabetes & Me online video, produced by the Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service, will soon be available.

The online video is designed for people newly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, or those who want to refresh their knowledge but cannot access face-to-face education.

Inquiries 5319 4834 or email: Kerry.Roach@health.qld.gov.au.