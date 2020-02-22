CONTROVERSIAL projects continue to sting the council as the election looms, with two incumbent members urging changes to some key areas and projects.

On his Facebook page Dan 4 Gympie, Dan Stewart urged councillors to show leadership and reign in spending.

His comments come hot on the heels of a state audit which revealed the council’s continued operational losses put it at a higher risk of becoming unsustainable.

Dan Stewart.

“On four occasions I have put up specific proposals to cut expenditure, each one was defeated,” Mr Stewart said.

“It is easy to spend money on something nice, but sometimes we need to say no, and many councillors find it hard to say ‘no’.”

MORE COUNCIL NEWS

He said one problem was a desire on some parts of projects to be “standout affairs” rather than “useful projects”.

Towards the region’s west Bob Fredman has also questioned decision-making around the Rattler on his Facebook page.

Bob Fredman.

He said the historic train’s journey should be inverted.

“This trip would take visitors to our region from Amamoor into the historic Gympie Railway precinct for a look around, a feed and a shop, and then return to Amamoor. To date councillors have had no say in the running of the Rattler. It’s up to the new council to work with the Rattler Board to get better performance for us, the shareholders.”