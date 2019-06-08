Man's wild Friday night as he tripped into a fire

A MAN tripped and fell into a fire last night, prompting a trip in an ambulance.

The male, in his 20s, sustained partial thickness burns to their hands and lower back after tripping into a fire.

The incident occurred at a location near Kunwarara Rd at 10.08pm, Friday night.

He was transported in a stable condition to Rockhampton Hospital.

Following the incident, Queensland Ambulance Service Senior Operations Supervisor Darren Pine spread some fire safety messaging as it burns awareness month.

He said it is very important to "look after your mates".

"Sometimes we like to be in these isolated areas, consume a bit of alcohol and have a bit of fun but it's when things go wrong in those isolated areas and people get hurt.

"Burns are a very significant injury you have lot of pain and the recovery is long."

Be prepared and know how to call for help, by dialling 000.

Mr Pine also urged the public to download the 'Emergency' app. The app allows users to call 000 and it tracks your GPS location to share with emergency services.

He also offered some tips on what to do if someone is burnt while waiting for help.

Firstly, cool down the burn with tepid or cool water 20 minutes and then cover it out of the air with glad wrap or sterile first aid dressing, while assuring the patient help is on the way and keeping them calm.

Also overnight and this morning around Central Queensland were some other crashes.

A two-vehicle crash was reported on the corner of Bridge and Goodsall St at 6.39am this morning.

A male in their 40s reported hip and shoulder pain and was transported to Rockhampton hospital in a stable condition.

In Biloela, there was a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Gladstone and State Farm Road at 8.26pm.

A female in her 30s complained of chest pain and was transported in a stable condition to Biloela hospital