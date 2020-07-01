Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
A Gladstone man will remember his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.
Crime

Man’s wedding day memorable for all the wrong reasons

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobsever.com.au
1st Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MELBOURNE man will never forget his wedding day for all the wrong reasons.

Clinton Chugg, 44, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink driving.

The court was told on May 15 police observed a car drive through a red light before they intercepted Chugg who had his 17-year-old son in the passenger seat.

Chugg returned a 0.09 blood alcohol reading and told police he had several drinks and minimal food because it was his wedding day.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland said her client was a former professional cricketer who had moved to Gladstone to be closer to family.

She said Chugg was driving that day because his son had asked to get food from McDonalds. Chugg was fined $800, disqualified from driving for one month and no conviction was recorded.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink drivers gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grub who abused his mum says he’s Gympie’s Chopper Read

        premium_icon Grub who abused his mum says he’s Gympie’s Chopper Read

        News The Pie Creek man breached a domestic violence order taken out against him by his ageing mum

        Why this $4.3m Gympie development is on pause

        premium_icon Why this $4.3m Gympie development is on pause

        News Uncertainty clouds the future of this significant project

        Surprise fix to region’s 16% jobless rate in new report

        premium_icon Surprise fix to region’s 16% jobless rate in new report

        News Gympie’s already bad unemployment numbers are expected to get even worse

        ‘Why weren’t councillors told of cash shortfall?'

        premium_icon ‘Why weren’t councillors told of cash shortfall?'

        News Gympie Mayor Glen Hartwig says financial officer’s recent budget revelation...