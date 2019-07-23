Menu
Jayden Grace was fishing with his three brothers at the popular spot Barwon Banks, about 22 nautical miles off the Coast.
Offbeat

Man's unforgettable experience with dolphin caught on GoPro

Matty Holdsworth
by
23rd Jul 2019 11:19 AM | Updated: 12:26 PM
A REGULAR fishing trip has turned into an experience of a lifetime for four brothers off Mooloolaba, enjoying a close encounter with a playful dolphin.

Jayden Grace was fishing with his three brothers at the popular spot Barwon Banks, about 22 nautical miles off the Coast on Sunday.

They parked their boat up to fish and a dolphin came over straight away, doing laps of their vessel.

"He came up to the boat with no hesitation," Mr Grace said.

"One of my brothers Mitch grabbed a little bit of bait to see if he would take it and he did.

"So I got my GoPro out and filmed it. He was so friendly and stayed with us until we moved to another spot.

"When I posted it, the response was so awesome and great to see that so many people have had similar encounters with the same dolphin.

"It was such an awesome experience to be able to touch and feed him. Hopefully we will meet him again on the next fishing trip."

The Sunshine Coast Daily

