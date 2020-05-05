Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Man's unbelievable $8k parking fine

5th May 2020 7:40 AM

A hilarious video has shown a man caught out after leaving his car in a parking garage for months on end.

A video shared to TikTok shows a man at the boom gates of a parking garage trying to exit after what his friend says is "two years" parked in the garage.

"This d***head left his car here in the shopping centre for two years, he's trying to get out, look how much it is - eight grand," TikTok user Moeyreacts said in the video on Friday night.

"We aren't going to pay eight grand, you mutt," he said as the driver laughed.

 

 

The ticket gate shows the car has been in the garage for at least five months - or 147 days.

A search of the licence plate shows the car is a 1999 model Holden -worth between $3777 and $4990 according to online price guides.

The video has gone viral on the platform attracting more than 67,300 likes and 4800 shares.

Hundreds of commenters wondered why the car had been left in the garage for so long.

"Just want to know how a car was kept in a parking lot for 147 days," one commenter asked followed by laughing emojis.

"Tell us what happened!" another said.

"Just say you lost your ticket, that would be cheaper," another said.

More Stories

car park offbeat parking parking fine parking ticket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: Countdown on until dining out decision

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: Countdown on until dining out decision

        News GYMPIE restaurant and cafe owners, along with their staff and frustrated customers are hoping for good news, possibly on Friday, about the chances of a return to...

        The Gympie diagnosis that's dropping during COVD-19

        premium_icon The Gympie diagnosis that's dropping during COVD-19

        News Flu season: why the region’s flu cases have dropped

        Five times Gympie burglar before the court

        premium_icon Five times Gympie burglar before the court

        News A MAN already in prison added to his jail time when he pleaded guilty in Gympie...

        20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

        premium_icon 20 things you can do in 50km of Gympie

        News After six weeks of lockdown a bit of freedom is finally here. And here is exactly...