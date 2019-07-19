Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man’s sickening attempt to lure kids into car

by Talisa Eley
19th Jul 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLD Coast families are being warned to be alert to stranger danger amid reports a man tried to lure two kids into his car for ice cream.

A relative raised the alarm on social media after the boy and girl, aged five and nine, told family they were approached by a man wearing high visibility clothing on Murlong Crescent at Palm Beach on Monday morning.

The pair were near a popular park area at Tallebudgera Creek at the time.

The relative said the pair were told they could go to get chocolate ice cream if they got in the car.

A poster on a pole in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, warning parents to stay alert to an
A poster on a pole in Palm Beach, Gold Coast, warning parents to stay alert to an "attempted abduction". Picture: Facebook


The children then ran back to their apartment block, he said.

A handwritten note was spotted on a pole in the street warning families to stay alert.

"Attempted child abduction," the poster read.

"Monday 15th July 11.30am male aged 30ish, blond wavy hair, attempted to lure two children into white car for ice cream.

"Please be watchful."

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the incident, which had been reported to police.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

More Stories

child abduction children danger editors picks parenting warning

Top Stories

    What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    premium_icon What to do if you think you’ve been underpaid

    News WORKERS are being urged to check their pay slips in the wake of the George Calombaris $8m underpayment scandal.

    FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week

    FROM THE SPORTS DESK: The best and worst of a cold week

    News Footy finals are just a month away for Gympie sports fans.

    It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    premium_icon It was a mistake to elect an all-male Gympie council

    News OPINION: Women on Gympie council would be less willing to 'follow'

    Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    premium_icon Call for immediate ban on balloons at Gympie outdoor events

    News Should Gympie council ban balloons at all outdoor events?