Man's sick Snapchat messages to mate's daughter

SHE was 14, he was 43 - it was a disturbing relationship between a man and his mate's daughter that sent Shaun Michael Farrar to prison.

Farrar pleaded guilty via video in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Friday to several charges, including one count of indecent treatment of a child under 16, unlawful carnal knowledge of a child of under 16, possessing child exploitation material, possess dangerous drugs, possess restricted items, driving unlicensed and in an unregistered car.

The court was told Farrar and his wife separated after 13 years of marriage and, in 2017, he reconnected with a friend. The court heard the man encouraged Farrar to try meth. He became addicted; sold his family home and lost his job.

The friend invited Farrar to stay at his home to get back on his feet. Soon after, Farrar began his secret relationship with the man's teenaged daughter.

The court was told the man became suspicious of his daughter's relationship with Farrar and confronted him. But Farrar denied the relationship was anything more than a close friendship.

The court was told the man discovered the relationship between Farrar and his daughter, while burning rubbish. In the pile of rubbish the man found a letter which detailed "illicit activity" Farrar and the child had done and "expressions of love".

When Farrar discovered his friend knew about the relationship, he took off. Farrar was arrested in Gladstone when police spotted his car.

Officers found a 2.3g bag of meth, a glass smoking pipe and a wooden billy club in the car.

He was arrested and has been in custody since.

The court was told police seized Farrar's phone and found several Snapchat messages, photos and videos that indicated he and the child had sex. The messages revealed Farrar also bought the child a sex toy.

In the messages he called the child a "gorgeous girl" and said he would always love her.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Farrar corrupted the child and "took advantage" of his situation. He said the father of the victim told police Farrar was "treated like a brother" while staying at the house.

Mr Kinsella convicted Farrar, ordered him to serve 15 months imprisonment and disqualified him from driving for two years.