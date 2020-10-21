Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday police are still appealing for information after a man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Whitsunday police are still appealing for information after a man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac. Picture: Elyse Wurm
Crime

Man’s mystery two-storey balcony fall under investigation

Laura Thomas
21st Oct 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

WHITSUNDAY police are still appealing for information after a man fell two storeys from his balcony in a quiet Cannonvale cul-de-sac.

The 30-year-old man was flown to Townsville Hospital with significant head, chest and abdominal injuries after he fell from his balcony on Deloraine Cl on October 11.

A Townsville Health spokesman said the man was still in hospital in a stable condition.

Whitsunday police Sergeant Gary Hiles said the man "has woken up in hospital and is talking".

More stories

65yo man 'punched' after barbecue COVID warning

Cannons make splash in Mackay bringing home gold, PBs

Health in focus for Greens' Burdekin candidate

"He will remain in hospital for a while, but is expected to recover," he said.

Speaking the day after the incident, Mackay Police District Acting Inspector Nathan Blain said it was too early to make a firm statement on the cause of the fall.

He said it was unknown whether it was misadventure or someone else was involved.

Whitsunday police are appealing for any members of the public who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

If you have information for police, phone Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

balcony fall cannonvale editors picks police investigation townsville hospital whitusnday police
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        One arrested as pre-poll marred by stolen signs, smeared pies

        Premium Content One arrested as pre-poll marred by stolen signs, smeared...

        News Police warn they will take action against election damage.

        Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Premium Content Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Politics Queensland Election 2020 : Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court

        Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        Premium Content Family frustrated by fatal crash driver’s sentence

        News "If you want to kill somebody, do it by car... And you walk away."