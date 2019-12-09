Man’s ‘missing teeth’ lead to vicious dog bowl assault

A 67-year-old Gympie region man has been spared jail time despite his involvement in a brutal dog bowl bashing started because he was "looking for his teeth".

A BYSTANDER who encouraged a serious assault and told the victim she “deserved it” has been given a reprieve from going to jail in the Gympie District Court.

Eric Robert Crane, 67, was 64 when he and two co-accused caused a disturbance with the owner of a caravan in Kilkivan.

The trio were standing outside the dwelling, where Crane had previously resided, when the owner returned with her 13-year-old son.

The victim approached and asked what the group was doing at her home and Crane replied he was looking for his teeth, the court heard.

Crane’s co-accused picked up a metal dog bowl and began assaulting the victim with it, smashing her head into bowl and punching her in the face.

Crane “supported” those actions by getting in the prone and injured victim’s face and saying “You deserve this. You brought it on yourself”.

The trio then left the scene and took the dog bowl with them.

The victim suffered swelling, scratches and a minor head injury from the attack, with Judge Gary Long also noting the emotional impact of being assaulted in front of her son.

Judge Long noted Crane’s initial reluctance to plead guilty to entering a dwelling and stealing and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed in company, but said that was understood because of his role as an onlooker who supported the assault.

Both the co-accused had previously been dealt with in the court.

Crane was sentenced to 15 months’ jail wholly suspended for 2 years, and chose to address the court before he left the dock.

“I wish to say sorry for (being involved with) people that I shouldn’t have been involved with,” he said.

“I regret the whole incident and I’m also sorry to (the victim).”