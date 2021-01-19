Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him.
News

Man’s miracle survival after tree falls on him

by Brianna Travers
19th Jan 2021 2:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has miraculously survived after a tree fell on him in the state's north east.

Paramedics were called to "an incident" in Whanregarwen, a small town near Alexandra which is 160km from Melbourne, about 11.50am.

The Herald Sun understands a tree fell on a man on the Maroondah Highway.

Emergency crews undertook a delicate mission to free the man from underneath the tree.

The man, aged in his 30s, was flown to the Royal Melbourne hospital in a stable condition with upper body injuries.

The investigation as to why the tree fell remains ongoing.

Originally published as Man's miracle survival after tree fall

accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gympie: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gympie? Nominations are now open to find the region's top cafe.

        GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

        News Get discount Binge streaming and Kayo live sports access

        ‘Absolute dream’: Jungle Love’s triumphant return

        Premium Content ‘Absolute dream’: Jungle Love’s triumphant return

        News The director of popular music festival Jungle Love has confirmed it will make a...

        Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

        Premium Content Gympie MP joins search for missing man, after car found

        News The abandoned car of man who has been missing for two weeks was found at or near...