Man’s lucky escape of fire inferno on Bruce Highway

A MAN was able to escape after his 4wd was on fire on Friday night north of Gympie.

Gympie Fireys spokesman said the car was fully involved when they attended the fire at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Arborten Rd, Glenwood.

“There was one crew on the scene at 10.10pm and the vehicle fire and small grass fire were extinguished at 10.45pm,” he said.

A Tiaro Police spokesman said the fire had been put down as a mechanical fault and there was no injuries to any person. PHOTO: Clayton's Towing

“The caravan was scorched by the fire but was not fully involved”.

Clayton’s Towing Facebook page said the man was able to get out of the vehicle but was unable to stop the fire.

“He had just started his trip and north of Gympie on the highway his engine stopped and flames started. Luckily he was able to get out but was unable to stop the fire and had to watch the fire engulf the vehicle and everything in it,” the post said.

“The Fire Service was able to stop the caravan from being totally destroyed but just like a house fire people travelling like this can lose so many things that can’t be replaced when vehicle fires occur”.

