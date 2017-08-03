Man's 'legs run over' at Cooloola Cove

"I THINK his legs have been run over.”

A person who saw a man struck by a car at Cooloola Cove in the early hours of this morning made a desperate call to emergency.

The witness described the man, a 19-year-old Cooloola Cove resident, lying on the ground after being hit on Bayside Rd just after 3am, a Gympie police spokesman said.

Paramedics and police from Gympie and Tin can Bay attended the scene to find the man on the ground.

"It appears that the vehicle that hit him was passing an oncoming vehicle,” the police spokesman said.

He said the pedestrian had been wearing dark clothes, which made him difficult to see.

The man was taken to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition with a leg injury, but the extent of the injury is unknown.

The incident is being investigated by police.