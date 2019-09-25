Man's Gympie Muster soured after cops find his coke stash

***FILE PHOTO*** A man's cocaine stash was found in his lost wallet at the Gympie Muster.

A BRISBANE man's plans for some Gympie Muster fun went pear shaped when police found a bag of cocaine in his lost wallet.

Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week good samaritans found the wallet belonging to Shane Michael Landrigan, 37, some time before 2pm on Muster Thursday, August 22, when they handed it in to the mobile police facility at the festival.

Landrigan went to the police to report the missing wallet just before the end of the Muster, around 5pm on Sunday, August 25.

Police officers had looked in the wallet by then to try to identify its owner.

As well as licences, bank cards and health cards under Landrigan's name, they found a small clip seal bag with 1.5g of white powder, the court heard.

Landrigan admitted the powder was cocaine and that it belonged to him in a police interview, stating he had bought two grams for $350 in Brisbane "a while ago”.

Solicitor Chris Anderson said Landrigan, a divorced father of two, had brought the cocaine to the Muster for personal use only.

Landrigan pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing a dangerous drug, which Magistrate Chris Callaghan described as a "cocaine mix”.

Mr Callaghan noted one prior public nuisance offence in 2005, on Landrigan's record, saying the offending was "out of character” for him.

Landrigan was fined $350 with no conviction recorded.