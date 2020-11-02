Man’s ‘disgusting’ five-year abuse of young girl revealed

A 64-year-old Gold Coast diesel fitter will spend 10 months behind bars after molesting a young girl over a five-year period.

Pimpama man Bruce Fraser-Grant, who Beenleigh District Court on Monday heard is employed at AllDiesels at Molendinar, pleaded guilty to eight counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12.

The court heard the abuse started in about 2014, when the girl was just six years old, and continued until she was 11.

Fraser-Grant was charged late last year after the girl wrote a story at school which referenced the abuse.

The court was read harrowing details of Fraser-Grant's offending against the young girl, which occurred at Ormeau and Eight Mile Plains.

Pimpama diesel fitter Bruce Fraser-Grant, 64, has been jailed for 10 months and ordered to perform three years of probation upon his release after pleading guilty to eight counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12. Picture: Facebook

The initial offence involved Fraser-Grant "opportunistically squeezing her thigh and then rubbing her vagina through her clothing".

He told his young victim to not tell anyone, or else they would be "get in a lot of trouble".

On another occasion, Fraser-Grant "held (the girl's) legs against her chest", squeezing her breasts and rubbing his penis against her vagina for about two minutes, which only stopped when he was disturbed by the sound of a door closing.

Most seriously, in the opinion of Judge Michael Byrne QC, was when Fraser-Grant removed his pants and underwear and started rubbing his uncovered penis against the girl's vagina through her clothes, telling her to "stay where she was" or else he would tell everyone about what was going on.

When she resisted by kicking her legs at him, he used one hand to pull down her underwear, at which point he began rubbing his penis against her uncovered vagina in an act of "simulated sex".

Fraser-Grant also grabbed her hand by the wrist and moved it towards his penis in an attempt to make her masturbate him.

There were also further episodes of inappropriate "tickling" and times where Fraser-Grant would rub the girl's clitoris through her underwear.

Crown prosecutor Stephen Muir submitted Fraser-Grant's actions were made worse by his use of "emotional blackmail" on the victim.

Defence counsel Debra Wardle told the court her client emigrated from South Africa in 1992 and had since become an Australian citizen.

She noted his strong work history and lack of prior offending.

The court heard Fraser-Grant had engaged in counselling to try and get to the bottom of his offending, but had had little success, only going so far as to posit the financial stress he was under at the time contributed to his revolting urges.

Judge Byrne said Fraser-Grant's actions were "disgraceful and disgusting and somewhat puzzling" in light of the defendant's otherwise good character.

Fraser-Grant was sentenced to serve 10 months behind bars, at which point he will be released on a three-year probation order.

Convictions were automatically recorded.

Originally published as Man's 'disgusting' five-year abuse of young girl revealed