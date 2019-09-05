Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Pie Creek man left voice and text messages to threaten his ex-partner.
A Pie Creek man left voice and text messages to threaten his ex-partner.
News

Man's 'disgusting' death threats put him on brink of jail

JOSH PRESTON
by
5th Sep 2019 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PIE Creek man who told his ex-partner that the day she moved on from the failed relationship would be her "last day on this earth” has been warned of jail time if he reoffends.

The 44-year-old man, who for legal reasons cannot be named, also told the victim by text messages sent on July 16 she would "face his wrath” if she talked to other men in text messages sent on July 16, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

MORE GYMPIE CRIME STORIES HERE

On three separate occasions that month, the victim found the man either already inside or trying to get into the house they had previously shared.

The court was told he would sometimes message her more than 100 times a day, making repeated threats to kill and stalk her over the three months.

The man pleaded guilty to one charge of breaching a domestic violence protection order, but Magistrate Chris Callaghan called the behaviour "disgusting” and pointed out the man had breached the order "on numerous occasions”.

He was given eight months' jail suspended for two years.

gympie court gympie crime gympie magistrates court gympie news
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    premium_icon Push is on to cap car, camper numbers at Teewah Beach

    News Teewah and Cooloola Working Group meets with Minister, asks that numbers be capped

    Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    premium_icon Council told to release report it tried to keep secret

    Council News Report can't be characterised as confidential, commission finds.

    ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    premium_icon ‘I’m going to slash your tyres …’: Wild morning in Pomona

    News A Pomona man who threatened and abused campers at Pomona Showgrounds has narrowly...

    PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    premium_icon PERRETT: Commercial fishing jobs 'are under threat'

    News Hundreds of jobs are under threat, according to Tony Perrett.