Man’s desperate plea to ex-partner backfires

DVO BREACH: A woman received a stream of messages from an ex-partner desperate for them to reunite while he was banned from having contact with her.

DVO BREACH: A woman received a stream of messages from an ex-partner desperate for them to reunite while he was banned from having contact with her.

A SOUTHSIDE man who sent a stream of desperate text messages to try to win back his former partner was charged for breaching a domestic violence order.

“I still love you”, “we can get back together” and “I’m nothing without you” were three messages of several the 40-year-old sent the mother of his children over a period of months, Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

In one message he admitted the risk he was taking in contacting the victim but said “she was worth it”.

GYMPIE COURT NEWS: ‘Your mum’s been f---ing ———’: man slurs 15yo step daughter

The defendant’s lawyer Chris Anderson said the man was devastated when his partner walked out on him without warning.

“They have two children together and he has been dealing with the breakdown of the relationship,” he said.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS: Businessman charged over tragic on-site accident

“Fortunately, the messages were of a positive nature. It was a sign of affection and a forlorn attempt to re-engage in the relationship.”

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said while the offences were not of bad behaviour the sentiments he was expressing for his ex-partner was contact that she didn’t want.

He was fined $1000.

No conviction was recorded.