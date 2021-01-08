Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man's body was found in the bush.
A man's body was found in the bush.
Crime

Man’s body ‘moved to bushland’ after death

by Elise Williams
8th Jan 2021 12:44 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police believe the body of a man located in dense bushland was moved to the location after his death.

Tourists yesterday morning stumbled across the man's body while camping in Preston, near the Toowoomba region.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

The man, identified as a 28-year-old from Toowoomba, is believed to have died elsewhere before his body was dumped in dense bushland near Preston-Boundary Road.

The homicide squad is assisting detectives to determine the cause of the man's death, however there is no clear indication as to how the man died.

Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Police investigate a suspicious death in bushland near Preston, Thursday, January 7, 2021. Picture: Kevin Farmer

An investigation centre has been established at the Gatton Police Station, while the location where the man's body was found today remains a crime scene.

Police urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward, while they await the results of an autopsy.

Policelink: 131444

Originally published as Man's body 'moved to bushland' after death

crime murder police violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        USC Gympie offers free course to help locals find dream career

        Premium Content USC Gympie offers free course to help locals find dream...

        News Limited places are still available for next week’s courses.

        Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a ‘total disgrace’

        Premium Content Pothole-ridden Gympie region road a ‘total disgrace’

        News Is this the region’s worst road? A Wide Bay business leader says one of the...

        ‘I’ll smash this straight over your f------ head’

        Premium Content ‘I’ll smash this straight over your f------ head’

        News A Monkland man who threatened to beat his neighbours with a wooden bat during a...

        Two puffs of marijuana cig lands Gympie mum in court

        Premium Content Two puffs of marijuana cig lands Gympie mum in court

        News ‘Serious lapse of judgment’ lands 43-year-old in court after she was caught driving...