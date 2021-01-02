Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is accused of going to extreme lengths to avoid police during a late night chase in the nation’s capital.
A man is accused of going to extreme lengths to avoid police during a late night chase in the nation’s capital.
Crime

Man’s bizarre way of evading police

by Erin Lyons
2nd Jan 2021 9:01 AM

A man will front court today after allegedly jumping into Canberra's Lake Burley Griffin in a bid to avoid police, sparking a large scale rescue mission.

ACT Police said a 29-year-old Kambah man was charged with a number of offences.

Just after midnight on Monday officers were told a stolen black Hyundai Tucson was spotted driving along Limestone Avenue in Ainslie.

Police tailed the vehicle to Hackett where two women fled from the car into a waiting silver Kia, which was allegedly being driven by the 29-year-old man.

The two women were arrested at the scene but the man took off in the Kia before allegedly driving at police.

The man allegedly jumped into Lake Burley Griffin to avoid police. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage
The man allegedly jumped into Lake Burley Griffin to avoid police. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

He drove the Kia to Kings Avenue Bridge, where he stopped at around 1.15am before fleeing the car with a third woman, police said.

The woman was quickly found and arrested by police.

Officers followed the man but he then jumped into Lake Burley Griffin, police said.

The unconventional bid for freedom led police to deploy Australian Federal Police Maritime and a rescue helicopter to try and find the man.

Officers later searched a home in Kambah where they arrested the 29-year-old man on Thursday.

He faces five charges including driving a motor vehicle at police, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified, theft and obtaining property by deception.

Originally published as Man's bizarre way of evading police

crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at risk

        Premium Content Tin Can Bay retiree calls out dangerous campfire, wildlife at...

        News A Tin Can Bay retiree is ‘upset’ and fed up with the behaviour she’s noticed recently, particularly a beach fire that could have gone very wrong.

        Gympie business 1 of only 3 in state to lose food license

        Premium Content Gympie business 1 of only 3 in state to lose food license

        News A new report from Queensland Health shows region falling far short of complying...

        TRAGIC OUTCOME: Divers find missing man’s body in river

        Premium Content TRAGIC OUTCOME: Divers find missing man’s body in river

        News The 20-year-old went missing just after midnight on new Year’s Eve while camping...

        HEARTBREAKING: 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie in 2020

        Premium Content HEARTBREAKING: 10 tragedies that rocked Gympie in 2020

        News In memory of the lives that were lost and other heartbreaking events, here is a...