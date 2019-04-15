Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
Crime

Man's big mistake when police asked him for identification

JASMINE BURKE
by
15th Apr 2019 6:24 AM | Updated: 8:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 25-YEAR-old Casino man will front court after mistakenly handing police 28 grams of cannabis when they asked for identification after he appeared intoxicated at a house.

Richmond Police District Senior Constable David Henderson said police will allege that in the early hours of Saturday morning the man attended a house in a seriously intoxicated state.

"The occupants of the house did not know who he was and called police," Snr Const Henderson said.

"Police arranged for the man to be driven back home, and asked him to produce some identification.

"Rather than produce a licence or medicare card, the man then handed police 28 grams of cannabis.

"The Casino man was taken home to his mother."

He was also given a Field Court Attendance Notice for 'Possess Prohibited Drug' and will appear in Casino Local Court in May.

More Stories

cannabis editors picks northern rivers crime richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    VIDEO: Stolen trolley trailer sparks Bruce Hwy police chase

    premium_icon VIDEO: Stolen trolley trailer sparks Bruce Hwy police chase

    Crime Police release footage after a boy allegedly stole a ute with a six-metre trolley trailer attached from a Buddina shopping centre across the Coast last night.

    Do not grieve.. my body defeats me and it is time to go

    premium_icon Do not grieve.. my body defeats me and it is time to go

    News Julia Lawrence has departed with some words of wisdom

    The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    premium_icon The day I was arrested after 20 years on run

    News She looked like a ordinary Queensland soccer mum, only she wasn't

    How the Gympie Show recognised these stalwarts

    premium_icon How the Gympie Show recognised these stalwarts

    News Key volunteers recognised by the Gympie Show Society