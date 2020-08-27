Menu
A drug relapse was blamed for the man’s uncharacteristic behaviour, which saw him make over 20 purchases on a stolen bank card.
Crime

Man’s $680 sex toy splurge with stolen card

Bianca Hrovat
by and Bianca Hrovat
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM
A Zillmere man was "extremely embarrassed" to have racked up hundreds of dollars on a stolen debit card buying sex toys, the Sandgate Magistrates Court heard today.

Bruce Edward Walters, 46, pleaded guilty to taking the Commonwealth Bank debit card of Hazel Bates and using it to make more than 20 purchases totalling $686.35 between July 14 and 19.

Ms Bates reported the card was missing on July 20 and nominated Walters as the key suspect in the matter.

CCTV footage showed Walters using the stolen card at Best and Less in Taigum and Totally Adult in Aspley.

Police conducted a search at Walters' home, where they located a number of new sex toys by his bed.

Walters told police "he'd bought them years ago" and "did not remember what day he was at Totally Adult".

The court heard Walters had recently resumed taking ice, and blamed the drug use for his poor decision making.

 

 

Police found a number of new sex toys by the bed of Bruce Edward Walters, who pleaded guilty to purchasing them with a stolen bank card.
"He didn't want his mother to hear about or know about what he's charged with," said lawyer for the defence Stephanie Tsimos.

Walters was sentenced to a nine month good behaviour bond, fined $600 and ordered to pay the stolen money back to the Commonwealth Bank.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Man's $680 sex toy splurge with stolen card

