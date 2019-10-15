Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Martin Taupau and Michelle Baillie have tied the knot.
Martin Taupau and Michelle Baillie have tied the knot.
Rugby League

Manly’s Marty Taupau marries ‘love of his life’

by Jonathon Moran
15th Oct 2019 10:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Manly Sea Eagles' Marty Taupau has married the love of his life, Michelle Baillie.

The couple exchanged wedding rings during a ceremony at Samoa's Taumeasina Island Resort in front of around 150 close family and friends on Saturday night.

"It was the most magical moment of my life to be in Samoa with our children and our family and friends while I married the love of my life," 29-year-old Taupau, who recently agreed to a two-year extension with the rugby league club, told Confidential.

"There is nothing more important to me than my wife, my family and my culture.

"So much gratitude to those who travelled from far to join us and everyone who made our dream wedding a reality."

Both Taupau and Baillie have two children each from separate relationships.

Taupau and long-term partner Michelle Baillie in Samoa at the weekend.
Taupau and long-term partner Michelle Baillie in Samoa at the weekend.

They opted for specially made wedding rings from Affinity Diamonds, the groom opting for a white gold band with diamonds around both sides while the bride received two stunning diamond bands.

Guests included Taupau's Manly teammate Kelepi Tanginoa and former rugby league player Joe Gulavao, as well as NRL executives.

 

Both Taupau and Baillie have two children from previous relationships. Picture: Grant Trouville
Both Taupau and Baillie have two children from previous relationships. Picture: Grant Trouville

Gulavao's wife, Maybelle, performed at the wedding, but also at two separate pre and post events, while wine was provided by Hunter Valley's Tamburlaine vineyard.

On Sunday, guests gathered for a "White Sunday" celebration, which is a key day in the Samoan religious calendar.

The wedding bling. Picture: Grant Trouville
The wedding bling. Picture: Grant Trouville

 

Sealed with a kiss. Picture: Grant Trouville
Sealed with a kiss. Picture: Grant Trouville
Taupau in action for Manly against South Sydney in the teams' NRL semi-final at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello
Taupau in action for Manly against South Sydney in the teams' NRL semi-final at ANZ Stadium. Picture: Brett Costello

More Stories

Show More
manly sea eagles martin taupau michelle baillie nrl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Gympie courts: Five people to appear in two courts today

    premium_icon Gympie courts: Five people to appear in two courts today

    News Ever court sitting day a number of people are required to appear on a wide range of matters

    Dodgy doorknockers prey on storm victims

    premium_icon Dodgy doorknockers prey on storm victims

    News Residents have been warned that “storm chasers” who hounded Gympie residents...

    BMX club celebrates after 100+ brave rain for Open Day

    premium_icon BMX club celebrates after 100+ brave rain for Open Day

    News 'We're still here and we're still making great things happen.'