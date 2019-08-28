Menu
Api Koroisau of Manly passes the ball during the Round 20 NRL match between the Manly Sea Eagles and the Newcastle Knights at Lottoland in Sydney, Saturday, August 3, 2019. (AAP Image/Steve Christo) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY
Rugby League

Manly rake Koroisau Belmore bound

by Dean Ritchie
28th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
CANTERBURY is poised to sign Manly hooker Apisai Koroisau to a three-year deal from next season.

The Bulldogs were locked in a battle with Parramatta and New Zealand Warriors to sign Koroisau, who still has two years remaining on his current deal at Brookvale.

Koroisau, 26, was reluctantly told by Manly there was no room at the club next season given the emergence of rising dummy-half Manase Fainu.

The Sea Eagles are also looking to free up some salary cap space to re-sign star brothers Tom and Jake Trbojevic.

Koroisau's form has been strong this year despite battling foot and ankle injuries.

The Bulldogs have already signed Joe Stimson (Storm) and Dean Britt (Rabbitohs) for next season.

"I have no bad blood with the club or anything, Des (Hasler, head coach) handled it amazingly," Koroisau said.

Koroisau joined Manly in 2016. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.
"He (Hasler) made it very clear he wants me here this year and it instilled a lot of confidence in me.

"That means a lot to me and obviously we are looking to have a big year at the club.

"It is what it is, footy is footy, it's a business now and you've just got to roll with the punches."

Koroisau has been named starting hooker for Saturday night's big game against Melbourne Storm at Lottoland.

apisai koroisau canterbury bulldogs manly sea eagles nrl rugby league
