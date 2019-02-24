Sea Eagles cop big Trbojevic injury blow

Tom Trbojevic is set to be sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring injury. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos

MANLY fullback Tom Trbojevic won't play rugby league for the next six weeks.

With the prognosis worse than first anticipated, the NSW and Kangaroos star will now be unavailable until round four of the NRL premiership. Trbojevic injured his hamstring in Saturday night's trial match against Cronulla at Shark Park.

And in more bad news for Manly, front-rowers Kelepi Tanginoa and Tanieli Paseka are Both expected to be out for the next four weeks with knee injuries.

"Kelepi and Tanieli have got knee injures. We'll get them scanned but that's at least a month on the sideline," coach Des Hasler said.

"Tom Trbojevic looks like being a month. That's just footy and it's not the best of starts to lose two front-rowers and a fullback, but I'm sure guys will step up and take their place."

In positive news for Hasler, Curtis Sironen's return from a long-term knee injury went smoothly and try-scoring Kiwis forward Martin Tapau was imposing.

However, Hasler might not be as pleased with Trent Hodkinson, who had a mixed outing as he battles with Kane Elgey to partner Daly Cherry-Evans in the halves.

Elgey is expected to get a chance to stake his claim to partner the Kangaroos and Queensland representative in next weekend's trial with the Roosters in Gosford.

Dylan Walker played 40 minutes for the Sea Eagles. Picture: Nathan Hopkins/NRL Photos

Hasler included Dylan Walker in his starting line-up ahead of the centre's court appearance on Tuesday regarding two alleged assaults on his partner in December.

Walker played the opening half, though was largely ineffective.

Kyle Flanagan produced some nice touches for the Sharks at halfback while his father, former Cronulla coach Shane, looked on from the stands.

Flanagan had a hand in Cronulla's first try to Josh Morris after good lead-up work by Sione Katoa and Bronson Xerri.

He also latched on to a loose pass from Trbojevic - shortly before the Manly No.1 departed - and fed Xerri, 18, who raced 60-metres to score. The centre then turned provider, with a run early in the second half opening up space for Katoa to cross the line.

New Sharks coach John Morris singled out Xerri for praise post-match.

"Xerri is 18 and I started him in the centres, that shows the pre-season he's had - he is right in the mix," he said.

The injury issues at Brookvale come just three weeks before Manly's season-opener against West Tigers at Leichhardt Oval.