Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Manhunt underway after serious crash

by Talisa Eley
5th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are hunting for a group who ditched their bleeding mate as they ran from a serious crash in a stolen car this morning.

Police will allege the Toyota sedan had been travelling "at speed" in the northbound lanes of the road near Cascade Gardens at Broadbeach when it hit a light pole and flipped onto its roof.

A member of the public reported the accident about 3.25am on Thursday.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from a Palm Beach unit hours earlier, was badly damaged by the impact.

A police spokeswoman said a teenage boy, 14, was found injured in the passenger seat, and another three people were spotted running from the scene.

The boy was treated for a head injury and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still searching for the others involved.

Meanwhile it took several hours to clear the scene, with the light pole knocked clean out of the ground, and fuel leaking on to the road.

ditching a mate injured mate man hunt police chase qps serious crash serious injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        premium_icon First glimpse at Gympie’s new $30M ‘mega servo’

        News Jobs are on the horizon as long-awaited project starts construction.

        POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past week

        premium_icon POLICE ALERT: Spate of vehicle thefts in Gympie this past...

        News One of the vehicles was located partly submerged in the Mary River after being...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:51 AM
        Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        premium_icon Mystery surrounds ‘big bang’ felt throughout Gympie

        News Behind The Mullock Heap - the quirky, curious and sometimes amusing tales of Gympie...

        • 5th Dec 2019 9:18 AM
        How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        premium_icon How to get involved with Gympie region’s Land for Wildlife

        News The Land for Wildlife Open Day is designed to celebrate the program’s re-launch...