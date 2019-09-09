Manhunt after woman shot dead
A WOMAN has been shot dead in a terrifying attack on the Gold Coast overnight with the shooter still at large.
The 27-year-old Labrador woman was shot in the chest at a home in Highland Park, in the city's north west.
Police were called to Renfrew Dr, near Kincaid Dr, about 8.30pm on Sunday.
The woman was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where she died a short time later.
It is understood the shooter was known to her.
A homicide investigation has been launched by police, with forensic officers spending the night combing the home for clues.
A man who has lived on the "quiet" street for more than 20 years said he didn't hear anything last night.
"It would have been some time after 8.30pm when I heard police showing up," he said.
"It's a recessed house, so it's unlikely we would have heard anything.
"It's always been quite a quiet street."
Police are calling on witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage or CCTV from around the area to call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.