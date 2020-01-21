Mango picker’s huge debt bolstered after car-wash run-in

GIANT DEBT: A Spring Creek man was fined $300 after he was caught driving without a license.

A MANGO-PICKER with a traffic history and a SPER debt of nearly $10,000 has opted for a fine because he doesn't "trust himself" to do community service.

Stephen Gallaway, of Spring Creek, was at the Lockyer Car wash in Gatton on January 4, cleaning his white Mazda when he was approached by police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Alister Windsor told Gatton Magistrates Court that police had approached Gallaway for a license check, having noticed him washing the car.

"He made admissions to having driven the vehicle from his home for the purpose of car cleaning," Sgt Windsor said.

They discovered Gallaway's license had been SPER suspended but the term had since ended.

However, the 33-year-old had not renewed his license.

Charged with driving without a license, Gallaway pleaded guilty.

Magistrate Kay Ryan told Gallaway it was not the first time she had seen the situation Gallaway was in.

"I see you've gotten yourself into this … roundabout circular motion - the driving and the disqualification and then the not renewing your license," Ms Ryan said.

"You get yourself deeper and deeper."

When Gallaway told her his SPER debt from unpaid fines totalled at close to $10,000, Ms Ryan was shocked and offered a term of community service instead of a fine.

"I doubt I trust myself doing that," Gallaway said.

Gallaway was fined $300 and disqualified from driving for a month.

A conviction was recorded.