Mander: Labor 'cheesing off' gun owners

scott kovacevic
| 22nd Feb 2017 7:00 AM
LISTENING: Tony Perrett and Tim Mander are concerned legal gun owners are being ignored.
DISMAYED by the State government's disconnect with regional firearm owners, Shadow Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Tim Mander wants to re-establish communication.

With a constant turnover of police ministers, one of which he said "denigrated” regional gun owners by calling them "lone cowboys”, Mr Mander believes the government is ignoring property owners.

"They're definitely not listening to the community.”

READ MORE: 'In danger and in the dark': Perrett on Adler gun laws

He said the ministerial advisory group that had operated under the LNP ceased when Labor took office, a stoppage which had consequences which he would be speaking about with firearm enthusiast Ron Owen.

One in particular was related to hand gun ownership, with people who were once easily renewed now finding themselves refused.

Hand gun ownership has become an issue under the Labor Government, Shadow Minister Tim mander said.
"When there's been no consultation they're just dismayed by why this has happened, they've done nothing wrong, they've been law abiding.”

"They're pretty cheesed off.”

"We're very sympathetic to the rights of law-abiding firearms owners, and I think that's the crucial phrase: law-abiding gun owners.”

Gympie Times

Topics:  firearm gun ownership lnp tim mander tony perrett tony perrett mp

OP achievers: St Pats sits at head of class

ST PATRICK'S College proved to be last year's OP star, with the Gympie school recording the highest proportion of top OPs the region's schools.

Jobs from Rattler funding says delighted Mayor

GOOD NEWS: Mayor Mick Curran, Cr James Cochrane and board member Garry Davison at Rattler station.

Mayor all positive on Rattler - Perrett more cautious

New bus service to help stranded Bay shoppers

The Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre.

Polleys steps in to help Tin Can Bay shoppers

BREAKING: Gympie's only video store is saved

TO BE CONTINUED: Local investor Peter Fife, left, along with store manager David Kendall, have saved Gympie's beloved video store from closure.

Gympie's last-remaining movie store in Duke St will not be closing.

Check out what's happening around Gympie today

From Tai Chi to Trivia and Shed Sales to Support Groups, there's plenty happening in Gympie over the next two days.

Steady growth at Gympie West

COLOURFUL PAST: An aerial photo of Gympie West State School for the 25th Anniversary booklet, taken in 1983.

Nestle's drives the rise at Gympie West State School

