Mander: Labor 'cheesing off' gun owners

DISMAYED by the State government's disconnect with regional firearm owners, Shadow Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Services Tim Mander wants to re-establish communication.

With a constant turnover of police ministers, one of which he said "denigrated” regional gun owners by calling them "lone cowboys”, Mr Mander believes the government is ignoring property owners.

"They're definitely not listening to the community.”

He said the ministerial advisory group that had operated under the LNP ceased when Labor took office, a stoppage which had consequences which he would be speaking about with firearm enthusiast Ron Owen.

One in particular was related to hand gun ownership, with people who were once easily renewed now finding themselves refused.

Hand gun ownership has become an issue under the Labor Government, Shadow Minister Tim mander said. SCOTT POWICKScott Powick

"When there's been no consultation they're just dismayed by why this has happened, they've done nothing wrong, they've been law abiding.”

"They're pretty cheesed off.”

"We're very sympathetic to the rights of law-abiding firearms owners, and I think that's the crucial phrase: law-abiding gun owners.”