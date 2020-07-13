Man, woman charged after police raid in quiet Gympie street

Map of Victory Heights in Gympie, and the street where police executed a search warrant on Saturday night.

GYMPIE police executed a search warrant at a Grandis Street, Victory Heights home on Saturday night in relation to suspected drugs and drug materials.

They allege that various drugs, drug utensils, hypodermic needles and a laser torch were found at the house.

A 36-year-old Gympie man was charged with three counts of possess dangerous drugs, possess relevant substances, unlawful possession of a weapon, possess drug utensils and three counts of breach of bail conditions.

A 39-year-old New South Wales woman was also charged with three counts of possess dangerous drug and possess drug utensils.

She will appear in the Gympie Magistrates Court on August 24. The man faced court yesterday.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2001438586 within the online suspicious activity form.