Man with million dollar beard drops in on Gympie

LADY Memphis (AKA Stacy Edwards) was fairly jumping out of her skin Friday.

Her Gympie barber shop, Memphis Barbers, was selected as one of only a handful of pitstops for the Roadtrip of Legends - a group of five industry professionals travelling the length of Queensland all in the name of charity.

The quintet of coiffeurs arrived around 4pm on bikes that were donated to them by Harley Davidson Motorcycles, to raise money and awareness of the Jack Reed Foundation.

Newly formed, this not for profit community organisation offers a range of services to at-risk and marginalised members of the community, such as the homeless and destitute, by restoring dignity and helping them to feel good about themselves again.

The Roadtrip of Legends drops into Memphis Barbers at Gympie. From left are Danielle Hannah (CEO of Jack Reed Foundation), Jimmy O'Brien (owner of the Jimmy Rods chain of barber shops), Richie Finney (creator of the Captain Fawcett range of barber shop products), David Morton (head barber for Brands International), Lady Memphis (AKA Stacy Edwards), Storm Manskie and Jimmy Niggles (Instagram sensation known as the Man with the Million Dollar Beard). Troy Jegers

One of the five, Danielle Hannah is CEO of the Jack Reed Foundation and also the owner of The Jack Reed Barber Shop in Scarborough.

Also on the ride is Richie Finney, better known to the moustache and beard wearing crowd as Captain Fawcett, a social media celebrity and owner of the Captain Fawcett range of moustache wax, beard oils, shaving paraphrenalia and fragrances 'pour homme'.

Jimmy Niggles, star model for Captain Fawcett and Instagram sensation known as the man with the million dollar beard was another of the special guests to drop in, as was James O'Brien owner of the Jimmy Rods chain of 13 barber shops in Brisbane and David Manton, head barber for Brands International, the company who also sponsored the ride.

Lady Memphis was thrilled to play host to the group, if only for a short time, after she was nominated on the Australian Female Barber Facebook Page.

"I've only been here for a year and to have the shop picked out, it's just amazing. I've been so excited ever since I got the email saying they were coming,” she said.