Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Police are investigating how a man received critical gunshot wounds at Collinsville this morning
Breaking

Man with gunshot wound in critical condition

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
30th May 2020 10:43 AM | Updated: 11:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN is in critical condition after receiving a gunshot wound early this morning.

More stories:

SILENT KILLER: 'It just looked like a sleeping baby'

Mum to ambos at crash: 'Tell my kids I love them'

FATAL DECISION: A difference between life and death

Coronial probe into death at Mackay Base Hospital

Nine horror animal cruelty cases that shocked Mackay

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police responded to reports of a man allegedly injured by a gunshot at Bowen Developmental Road in Collinsville about 12.45am.

The 29-year-old man had injuries to his stomach and was transported to Collinsville Hospital, the spokeswoman said.

He has since been flown to Townsville Hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition, the spokeswoman said.

Another man is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

critical condition gunshot gunshot wound
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        premium_icon 8 talented Gympie champions off to state, national c’ships

        News These kids are off to state and national championships when life gets back to normal

        Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        premium_icon Former cop haunted by the deaths of people on our roads

        Crime Qld MP Llew O’Brien haunted by faces of road crash victims

        Damning report reveals council’s financial failings

        premium_icon Damning report reveals council’s financial failings

        News Independent review delivers brutal and scathing assessment of Gympie council’s...

        Submissions called for $2b Toolara wind farm project

        premium_icon Submissions called for $2b Toolara wind farm project

        News The State Government is proposing to give tenure to a wind farm in the Toolara...