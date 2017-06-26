Weekend assaults: Woman beaten, man with broken eye socket

A MAN was hospitalised on Friday night after a 'massive brawl' erupted outside the Sleepy Lagoon Hotel at Tin Can Bay, a Gympie police spokesman said.

The man, 35, was allegedly hit in the head and fell to the ground when a number of people who were socialising at the hotel began fighting on the street just after 9pm, the spokesman said.

He stood up and was conscious, the spokesman said, but was taken to the Gympie Hospital with a broken left eyes socket and was due to be transferred to the Royal Brisbane Hospital this morning.

The Gympie CBD was another scene of an alleged assault when Gympie police were called to the corner of Barter and Channon St in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Gympie police spokesman said the report said a 'guy had got a girl on the ground and was beating into her.'

Paramedics and police both attended, but the woman refused treatment, he said.

The two incidents were just part of a steady flow of jobs for emergency services around Gympie over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon paramedics were called to Bradys Rd at Curra at 1pm where a man was assessed following a motorbike incident, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said, but he was found to have no significant injuries.

Yesterday afternoon a boy was taken to Gympie hospital after injuring himself on a toy motorbike at a Southside property, a QAS spokeswoman said.

He was taken with leg injuries just before 4pm.

A woman in her 30s was also taken to Gympie Hospital with a possible leg injury following a motorbike crash at Glen Echo Dirt Bike and Camping Park at Glen Echo outside Gympie at 5pm yesterday afternoon.

She was transported in a stable condition the QAS spokeswoman said.

Late last night a boy, who was reportedly playing around a camp fire at Cooloola Cove, was taken to Gympie Hospital with minor burns to his feet just before 10pm.