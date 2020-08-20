Man with 40 drug, fraud charges to remain in jail

Ricardo Pepi was refused bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court.

A man charged with 40 drug and dishonesty offences will remain behind bars bail refused after nominating to live with his brother who also has a drug history and was facing fraud charges.

Ricardo Rodolfo Pepi applied for bail a second time in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Pepi’s lawyer, Matt Cooper, proposed a new bail address for Pepi to live with his brother in Kawana.

The court heard Pepi had already been refused bail in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on July 21.

“The other issue I’m instructed to put on the record is in relation to an injury my client has suffered,” Mr Cooper said.

“He has a broken jaw and was taken to hospital only recently and required surgery.”

Mr Cooper said Pepi would not get the appropriate medical care he needed from jail.

The court also heard Pepi had fresh employment prospects.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan opposed the bail, saying Pepi was facing a large number of charges, with the majority of them being dishonesty offences.

“The remainder relate to drug offending,” he said.

Pepi has been charged with 40 offences, including possessing dangerous drugs, fraud, stealing and drug driving.

He is yet to enter pleas to the charges.

Senior Constable Allan said it would be an unacceptable risk for Pepi to be released on bail, saying living with his brother would not be an appropriate environment for him.

“The brother does have a drug history and also the partner of the brother – she also has history and has a matter before the court in September,” he said.

It is alleged Pepi’s brother, Silvano Pepi obtained money from the sale of a number of cavoodles advertised for sale on the online marketplace, Gumtree.

Mr Pepi allegedly received three sums of $500 and one of $300 from four people who wished to buy the puppies, however the prospective owners never received the dogs.

Magistrate Rod Madsen agreed that the new proposed bail address would not be a suitable environment and said Pepi would be an unacceptable risk of committing further offences.

“Since that application was considered by a magistrate, there are now five more charges that came from Caloundra,” he said.

He refused Pepi bail.

The matters were adjourned to August 31.