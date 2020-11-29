Man wielding hammer in violent fracas freed from jail

A MAN has spent the past five months remanded in jail for his part in a violent fracas near Gympie that left a 60-year-old man injured.

Robert Michael Green, 43, pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Gympie District Court on Friday, to serious assault of a 60-year-old man while armed, and wilful damage of a door.

The court heard Green committed the offences on June 4, this year when he went to a house at Nahrunda, just west of Gympie, with other people while armed with a weapon.

Teen flown to hospital after nasty accident at Woolooga

Green and a number of other men turned up at a house there, looking for a person as the result of an earlier dispute, the court heard.

FIRE WARNING: Campers told to cancel plan to travel to Fraser Island

Green was armed with a hammer but he did not hit anyone with it. He was however waving it around trying to strike one of the people who came out of the house with baseball bats, the court heard.

Green was charged with serious assault because a star picket was thrown through a window and shards of glass from the smashed window injured a 60-year-old man. Green, or somebody else in the group, also kicked a door open and broke the door jam, earning Green a wilful damage charge.

Nobody else was hurt in the incident, except Green, who the court heard was hit with a baseball bat and had a bump on his head.

Robert MIchael Green outside Gympie District Court, November 27, 2020

Green has been remanded in custody ever since; a total of five months.

The court heard he had no criminal history in Queensland but some history in New South Wales. These were mostly minor offences but did include being sentenced to five years jail in 2005 after having an argument with his mother’s partner and setting fire to a house and vehicles.

Green heard the charges against him from the dock and told the court he was sorry for his actions.

District Court Judge Cash sentenced Green to 12 months jail, suspended immediately for 18 months due to time already served.