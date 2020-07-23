Menu
The man convicted of a series of burglaries in the Gympie region dating back to 2002 faces Gympie District Court today for sentencing. (File photo)
Man who’s been robbing Gympie for 18 years to be sentenced today

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
23rd Jul 2020 8:21 AM
District Court Thursday July 23:

THE man who was convicted of a series of burglaries in the Gympie region dating back to 2002 will be sentenced in Gympie District Court today.

Craig Anthony Wilson, 44, pleaded guilty to 30 charges in the District Court last week including stealing from several bowls clubs, businesses and houses across the Gympie region.

In early to mid 2002 Wilson broke into the Tin Can Bay and Kandanga Bowls Clubs and stole cash, the court heard.

 

He also targeted the Cooloola Auto and Marine Store and Rainbow Beach Sports Recreation and Memorial Club around the same time, as well as driving a stolen car, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified, and trespassing.

 

Last year Wilson turned his attention to houses in the Gympie region - stealing jewellery, an iPad, a handbag, mobile phone, keys and other property from several different people.

He is due to be sentenced today in District Court.

 

