Matthew Lawrence Grimstone
News

Man who rode stolen horse into pub back before Gympie court

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
11th Sep 2020 10:03 AM
THE man who rode a stolen horse into the Jockey Club Hotel last February will appear before the Gympie District Court today on new, unrelated charges.

READ MORE: Man who rode stolen horse into Gympie pub sentenced

Matthew Lawrence Grimstone, 25, faces five charges of supplying drugs schedule one, and a further charge of supplying drugs schedule two.

Mr Grimstone was one of ten names due to appear before the District Court today.

Early indications are that Mr Grimstone is likely to be sentenced at some stage during next week's sittings.

Last July he pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a horse, assault with bodily harm and committing a public nuisance.

He was sentenced then to 12 months' jail with immediate parole and 200 hours community service, with restitution and compensation totalling $5879.

