Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9.
'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9. Contributed
News

Man who rode horse into pub up on serious assault charges

Frances Klein
by
21st Feb 2019 12:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of riding a horse onto the veranda of a Gympie bar has also been charged with a serious assault that left a man with severe head injuries on the same night.

A 23 year-old Southside man, who allegedly took the horse from the Gympie Bull and Bronc rodeo at the Showgrounds on February 9 before joyriding it unsaddled onto the Jockey Club Hotel's outdoor area, has been charged with unlawfully using stock.

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9.
'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9. Contributed

Equally shocking is the "disturbance” police say the man was involved in at the hotel on the same night, where he allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man.

The victim, who was not known to the accused, was left with serious head injuries, Gympie CIB Detective Rob Lowry said, including possible fractured facial bones.

The accused was bailed at Gympie Watchhouse last week, and will appear in Gympie Magistrates next month for both charges.

bull and bronc gympie crime horse ridden into pub jockey club hotel rodeo stolen horse
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Samsung S10 5G: regional Aussies will be among first

    Smarter Shopping REGIONAL Australians will be among the first in the world to experience 5G connectivity under a deal between Samsung and Telstra.

    Cyclone watch issued as Oma approaches southeast coast

    premium_icon Cyclone watch issued as Oma approaches southeast coast

    Weather Twenty possible paths of destruction, 500mm of rain in a day, 130km/h wind gusts

    From theme park to Gympie - Rattler appoints new manager

    premium_icon From theme park to Gympie - Rattler appoints new manager

    News The new general manager will start next month

    First glimpse at new Gympie 'mega servo'

    premium_icon First glimpse at new Gympie 'mega servo'

    Council News Planned 7ha development to hold 550,000 litres of fuel.