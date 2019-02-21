Man who rode horse into pub up on serious assault charges

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9.

'NO JOKE': Unbelievable footage of a horse being ridden through the veranda of the Jockey Club Hotel was captured on February 9. Contributed

THE man accused of riding a horse onto the veranda of a Gympie bar has also been charged with a serious assault that left a man with severe head injuries on the same night.

A 23 year-old Southside man, who allegedly took the horse from the Gympie Bull and Bronc rodeo at the Showgrounds on February 9 before joyriding it unsaddled onto the Jockey Club Hotel's outdoor area, has been charged with unlawfully using stock.

Equally shocking is the "disturbance” police say the man was involved in at the hotel on the same night, where he allegedly assaulted a 36-year-old man.

The victim, who was not known to the accused, was left with serious head injuries, Gympie CIB Detective Rob Lowry said, including possible fractured facial bones.

The accused was bailed at Gympie Watchhouse last week, and will appear in Gympie Magistrates next month for both charges.