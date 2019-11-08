Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man who raped woman, 76, could soon be free

Danielle Buckley
8th Nov 2019 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DANGEROUS sex offender who brutally raped a 76-year-old woman in her home could be released from jail in weeks.

Alan Terry O'Brien, 50, broke into the West Ipswich woman's home and raped her at least five times on August 6, 1999.

O'Brien, formerly of Yarrabah, east of Cairns, was jailed for 14 years in 2007 for the horrific attack after DNA samples linked him to the crime scene seven years later.

Despite pleading guilty, O'Brien has always maintained he could not remember the rape and unsuccessfully appealed the case on the basis of problems with the DNA samples.

At a review of his case in the Brisbane District Court on Friday, it was revealed that O'Brien is due to be released from jail on November 25.

The court heard the current advice from psychiatrists was that O'Brien would be suitable to be placed on a five-year supervision order.

O'Brien's case is next listed for hearing on November 18.

-NewsRegional

More Stories

alan terry o'brien editors picks rape sexual assault west ipswich
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        premium_icon Boy mauled trying to save pet from bull arab attack

        News A 10yo Cooloola Coast boy was mauled by two dogs earlier this year, his dog owner was handed his punishment.

        Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        premium_icon Fire threat closes plantation forests in Gympie region

        News ALL plantations managed by HQPlantations in state forests and on HQPlantations...

        Where the 40cm whiting are biting in the Gympie region

        premium_icon Where the 40cm whiting are biting in the Gympie region

        News With some nice days over the past week the beach has been the place to be.

        New evening hot spot to open in Gympie after Christmas

        premium_icon New evening hot spot to open in Gympie after Christmas

        News A NEW tapas bar will open in Gympie next year at the Southside shopping centre.