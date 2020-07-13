Man who ran over girl’s head busted back behind the wheel

Camden Wilkinson, 20, was sentenced to four months’ home detention for running over a teenage girl’s head with his car.

Camden Wilkinson, 20, was sentenced to four months’ home detention for running over a teenage girl’s head with his car.

A MAN who ran over a 15-year-old girl's head with his car while doing circlework to show off after an all night joy ride in 2018 has again faced court on driving charges.

Camden Wilkinson, 20, pleaded guilty in the Darwin Local Court to driving while disqualified, unlicensed and with alcohol in his blood after he was busted behind the wheel in May.

Wilkinson was banned from the road for two years by the Supreme Court in November last year after a jury found him guilty of dangerous driving causing serious harm when the girl fell out of his car while he was doing doughnuts in the Rapid Creek footbridge carpark.

The girl suffered multiple facial fractures and a broken spine and the Supreme Court heard the injuries put an end to her dream of playing footy for the Wanderers.

Wilkinson was given a one-year suspended sentence along with four months' home detention.

Last week, the Local Court heard Wilkinson was pulled over for a random breath test on May 23 and admitted he had been drinking before returning a blood-alcohol reading of 0.03.

His lawyer, Peter Maley, said Wilkinson had a medical condition which led to issues with "impulsivity", describing the prior offending as "effectively a traffic accident".

"He was with a group of young people, he did have one drink, they were all heavily intoxicated, he stupidly drove," he said.

"The court could give him this one opportunity to demonstrate that he understands he must comply with these orders."

In handing Wilkinson another suspended sentence of one month, judge Tanya Fong Lim said given his history, she was "flabbergasted" that he chose to drive on the night.

"You were told by the Supreme Court that you can't drive, you decided to drive with alcohol in your system," she said.

"It's my view that you need to be sent another message by this court that driving on our roads is a privilege, it is not a right, it is a privilege.

"Through your actions that privilege has been taken away from you - rightfully - and you have now shown to the court that you didn't understand that or didn't take that seriously."

Mr Maley said Wilkinson could still face further proceedings in the Supreme Court over the incident.

"Ultimately he'll run the gauntlet of the DPP's discretion in the Supreme Court in terms of what action they wish to take, if any, in relation to this," he said.

