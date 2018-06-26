Menu
A man who thought he knew the law needed a second opinion, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told. Kevin Farmer
Man who locked police out needed better legal advice

Arthur Gorrie
by
26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
SOUNDS that could have been domestic violence gave police all the warrant they needed to enter a couple's Gympie home by force, Gympie Magistrates Court was told yesterday.

Gregory James Alexander, 33, told police the argument he was having with his partner was not violent and barricaded himself in on May 25, the court was told. He told police they could not come in because they did not have a warrant.

He was wrong, as he found out when police produced tasers and gained entry after Alexander threw a pot plant at them. He was ordered to perform 40 hours of community service.

