Man who knelt on baby’s neck arrested

The disturbing photo is being investigated by police. Picture: Twitter

WARNING: Distressing content

An Ohio man has been arrested and is facing charges after being photographed kneeling on the neck of a baby in an apparent reference to the death of George Floyd.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office have identified the man in the photo, which went viral on social media on Tuesday night, as 20-year-old Isaiah Jackson, local CBS affiliate WHIO-TV reports.

The disturbing photo showed Jackson making hand signs while kneeling on the screaming child's neck.

A second person is holding the child's hands behind their back.

The caption reads, "Blm now mf (Black Lives Matter now, motherf***er)."

After being made aware of the photo, investigators made contact with the child, who they say is two years old, the child's mother and Jackson.

Jackson was arrested and is being held in the Clark County Jail on a probation violation while charges are pending.

Police say they have presented a case to the Clark County Prosecutor's Office, which is now reviewing and will "provide a determination on the scope and breadth of the felony charges" he will face in relation to the alleged incident, Clark County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Kristopher Shultz said in a media release.

Police say the child was taken to a local hospital for examination but did not suffer any injuries from the incident.

"Subsequent interview with the mother revealed that she was unaware of the photo having been taken, or its contents, until she had been informed by other parties," Lt. Shultz said.

The photo generated uproar on social media. "Life in prison would be far too lenient here," conservative blogger Matt Walsh wrote on Twitter.

