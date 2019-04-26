Menu
Mathew Russell Police has been jailed for 10 years.
Crime

Man jailed for killing innocent bystander

by AAP
26th Apr 2019 3:25 PM

A man who gunned down an innocent bystander on a street in southwest Sydney while feuding with two brothers has been jailed for at least 10-and-a-half years.

Mathew Glenn Russell pleaded guilty in December to manslaughter on the basis of excessive self-defence, after he shot 46-year-old Qusay Jabbar Al Mhanawi in the head as he sat in his car in Heckenberg in March 2016.

In addition, a jury found the 31-year-old guilty of discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Tyson Parker and Latu Vakuata that same evening.

Acting Justice Peter Hidden in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday jailed Russell for 14 years with a non-parole period of 10-and-a-half years, saying the crimes were aggravated by the gun being fired in a public street endangering innocent members of the community.

"Tragically, that risk came home," the judge said.

Russell fired up to six shots at the two brothers with his .32 calibre pistol.

One projectile entered above the right ear of Mr Al Mhanawi and was recovered from his left cheek. His post-mortem examination also revealed injuries from glass fragments.

He collapsed at the wheel but his foot was on the accelerator meaning his car subsequently knocked over one of the brothers.

Mr Al Mhanawi, who lived on the street with his parents, had been about to drive off and collect his mother from a nearby shopping centre. His bloody death was witnessed by his father.

It was accepted by the defence that the shot that killed Mr Al Mhanawi was intended to injure Mr Parker.

Russell's sentence was backdated to his arrest, meaning he'll be eligible for parole from September 2026.

fatality gun control gun crime manslaughter shooting

