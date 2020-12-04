Man who drugged woman with animal tranquilliser sentenced

A 30-YEAR-OLD Chinese national who drugged a woman with an animal tranquilliser and then attempted to sexually assault her will likely be deported after he is released from jail.

Xingbing Gao yesterday pleaded guilty to stupefying in order to commit offence and committing an act of gross indecency, before Justice Sonia Brownhill in the Supreme Court.

On the night of July 17, 2019, Gao, who at the time had been in Australia on a working holiday visa, invited the victim for dinner to his room at Katherine.

She accepted and had dinner with him.

In the accepted facts she was handed a glass of orange juice, which she recalled as tasting bitter.

Prosecutor Stephen Geary said the woman decided to tip the juice out, but before doing so had another drink.

He said the victim began to feel a tingly sensation on her body and decided to head back to her room a short distance away.

Gao led her to her room and she promptly fell asleep, with Gao still in the room.

Mr Geary said sometime after she fell asleep Gao removed her clothing and his underwear.

She then woke to find Gao between her legs.

Mr Geary said the woman told Gao to leave and yelled out for help.

Police were called, but Gao was not arrested until the next day.

A blood analysis found the woman had a small amount of xylazine in her system, a drug given to animals such as horses and cattle to put them under during surgery.

It is not for human use.

Justice Brownhill said the victim had suffered trauma and trust issues since the incident.

"She says that she has suffered considerable anguish, trauma and distress, because of your offending, which are ongoing," she said

"She says she feels caught up in a nightmare, ever since it happened, it has impacted on her social life, her ability to make friends and her capacity to enjoy her life."

In sentencing, Justice Brownhill said it was likely Gao would be deported back to China when released, as his visa had expired in September 2019.

She gave him a total jail time for the two charges of five years and two months, backdated to July 18, 2019, with a non-parole period of two years and seven months.

Originally published as Man who drugged woman with animal tranquilliser sentenced to jail